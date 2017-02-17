Extension of free tourist visa to August 2017

By Danny Boy -
5
897

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved to extend the current free visa incentives for foreign tourists for another six months.

Under the measures, visa fees will be waived at Thai embassies and consulates until August 2017, while the visa on arrival fee will continue to be 1,000 baht.

On Tuesday, government spokesperson Sansern Kaewkamnerd said that waiving visa fees from December to February 28 had resulted in a 12% increase in foreign tourist arrivals.

The move to waive visa fees was first introduced on December 1 2016 and came after a sudden decrease in arrivals from China following last year’s crackdown on zero dollar tours, with number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand plummeting by 30 percent.

The continuation of the offering free tourist visas for all nationalities is also hoped to give Thailand’s tourism industry a boost as it heads into what is traditionally the low season.

Source: Thai Visa

 

  • Ken Anderson

    Offering free tourist visa’s!! You go to a consulate and you still need to pay to get a visa. Maybe they have waived the visa cost, but you still have to pay the consul fee and a fee for visiting in person, end result, saving of around only £10 / 450 bt.
    Also having recently heard this same story from two separate European tourists, it would appear there is some sort of scam going on at the Pattaya immigration office. When they recently went to apply for the standard 30 day extension on their tourist visas, their applications were rejected and had to re apply the next day, which resulted in them paying the 1900bt fee twice. It would appear yet again they are giving you a coin in one hand and simply taking four from your other hand.
    TAT welcome all with a big smile, to the Land Of Scams.

    • amazingthailand

      Same same but different still s*ck*ing farangs assets with a big fake smile welcome to wasteland

      • ken

        Great to see other people recognizing what I have been saying all along. this is a wasteland. Where else would this kind of government approved scam occur but in a wasteland

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Great this sick to the core Ken will excited more time to loiter and lurk for his underage bars in Buakhow now .

  • amazingthailand

    Nothing free in thailand