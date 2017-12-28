Exploding roadside bomb misses ranger targets

Militants are suspected of planting and detonating a roadside bomb with intent to harm a five-member team of patrol rangers in Narathiwat’s Reu Soh district on Thursday morning, but nobody was killed or injured as the explosion was directed toward roadside bushes.

The bomb went off at 7.25am near a bridge in Ban Sawor Hilae (Moo 6) in Tambon Sawor, as the last ranger passed within 10 metres of the explosion, which was focused in another direction. Police officers inspecting the scene found a 30cm-deep, 1.2-metre-wide crater with bomb fragments.

They said they suspected the explosives were placed in a 10-kilogram metal box and detonated by radio. Police believe the explosion was part of disturbances ahead of the New Year festival. Source: Asia Nation