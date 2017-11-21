Ex deputy interior minister fails to explain 91 million in assets

Former deputy interior minister Sombat Uthaisang has been declared unusually rich by the National Anti-Corruption Commission after he failed to explain how he amassed 91 million baht worth of his assets.

NACC deputy secretary-general Worawit Sukboon disclosed Monday that the NACC’s fact-finding subcommittee had investigated the cash deposits, totaling 106,291,109 baht held in the bank accounts of Mr Sombat’ wife, Mrs Sujiwan, and three children in the Convent and Budda Monthon branches of the Government Housing Bank as of November 4, 2004.

Of the 106.2m baht in bank deposits, Mr Worawit said the former deputy interior minister who was also former advisor to the minister of information and communications technology was able to prove that 15 million baht were lawfully earned with the rest, about 91 million baht, he could not explain how he acquired the money.

Based on the 91 million baht as principal amount held in the bank accounts of his wife and three children since 2004, the NACC estimated that they earned 17.2 million baht in bank interests.

Adding up the interest and the principal amount, Mr Sombat was found to be unusually wealthy with 108.5m baht in ill-gotten gains.

The NACC’s ruling on Mr Sombat’s case will be sent to the Office of Aditor-General so that the case will be proceeded to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions to have his ill-gotten assets confiscated.

Source: PBS