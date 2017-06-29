“Expert gang” steal 370,000 baht from ATM outside minimart on Route 344 in Chonburi

A gang of thieves using gas apparatus cut their way into an Omsin bank ATM machine on the Ban Bung – Klaeng Road yesterday morning and stole 370,000 baht.

The ATM is located outside a minimart and local government sub-office in Nong Yai district.

Police and reporters were on the scene yesterday morning where minimart owner Saiphin Suraprasert 53, said that at 4.40 am she had

been awakened by the loud noise of a truck’s horn that went on for some time.

She thought nothing of it and went back to sleep but when she go up she saw what had happened to the ATM and called the cops.

Mobile service computer expert Somsak Bunsom who was investigating the theft said that the criminals were experts as they had cut the warning communication cable that would have alerted the bank.

Documentation that was left behind by the crooks – thought to be a gang of several men due to the work involved – showed that 370,400 baht was missing.

Unfortunately the minimart owner said there was no CCTV outside her shop as there had never been any trouble there before.

Several police stations are involved in the hunt for the thieves.

Source: Thai Visa