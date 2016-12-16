Expect tougher traffic policing this year

During last year’s New Year holiday a total of 380 died in road traffic accidents, according to the Road Accidents Prevention Center of Thailand.

3,505 others were injured, some seriously, over the eight-day period between Dec 25 and Jan 1, 2016, in 3,379 road accidents across the country.

On January 5 alone there were another 287 incidents which led to 40 more deaths and 289 injuries. The main cause, according to the authorities, was drink-driving and speeding.

During the same period 21,690 drivers were arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

All the figures were up on the previous year.

This year the National Council for Peace and Order has ordered tougher measures and more police or military roadblocks to be established to catch offenders.

The licences, cars and motorbikes of anybody caught drink-driving will be temporarily taken away in a move that is hoped to reduce the number of incidents during this year’s holiday period.

Last year over 1000 cars were confiscated along with over 3000 motorcycles and 4000 licences between Dec 25 and Jan 2.

Report by BangkokJack News Team