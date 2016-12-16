Expect tougher traffic policing this year

By Albert Jack -
6
607
More arrests can be expected this year

During last year’s New Year holiday a total of 380 died in road traffic accidents, according to the Road Accidents Prevention Center of Thailand.

3,505 others were injured, some seriously, over the eight-day period between Dec 25 and Jan 1, 2016, in 3,379 road accidents across the country.

Follow BangkokJack on Facebook for all Thailand/Asia related news

On January 5 alone there were another 287 incidents which led to 40 more deaths and 289 injuries. The main cause, according to the authorities, was drink-driving and speeding.

During the same period 21,690 drivers were arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

All the figures were up on the previous year.

This year the National Council for Peace and Order has ordered tougher measures and more police or military roadblocks to be established to catch offenders.

The licences, cars and motorbikes of anybody caught drink-driving will be temporarily taken away in a move that is hoped to reduce the number of incidents during this year’s holiday period.

Last year over 1000 cars were confiscated along with over 3000 motorcycles and 4000 licences between Dec 25 and Jan 2.

Report by BangkokJack News Team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Expect more fines from these keystone cops but these number will likely increase

  • Ok now

    tis the season to stay home tra la la…… la la la !!!!!!!!

  • Tony Akhurst

    Only over the festive season they should do there job each and every day of the year ( Maybe they can get more tea money.) But it wont change anything,

  • ken

    The only way you will ever stop the carnage on the Thai roads is to Ban Thai men from using motor vehicles.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Angry old Ken venting his rage out on Thai men again he must have really been bent over big time by a Thai Man . What women don’t don’t just drink and drive as well or is it just your hate and rage for Thai men .

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    safety vs revenue or revenue vs Safety