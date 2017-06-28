Expat caught on video attacking Thai woman outside bar in Rayong

A Western man has been caught on camera attacking a Thai woman outside a bar in Rayong. The incident occurred on the night of June 27th.

The incident occurred this weekend outside the Bottoms Up Bar in Banchang.

The incident begins when a woman appears to be shouting at the man.

The woman then slaps the man across the face.

The man, who had his arm around another woman then retaliates launching several punches at the woman, who tries to defend herself with what looks like a bar stool.

Another man then tries hold back the attacker who later receives a punch to the jaw for intervening.

The footage, along with pictures which claim to show the man were shared on the Khodhao3 Facebook page.

The Facebook page identifies the man as a Mr Howard Zimmer.

Accompanying the footage was a caption which read:

“I don’t care where you are from, but now you are living in my country.

That means you have to accept our culture and treat us respectfully, especially with women. Do you really think what you have done is acceptable?

Its not about how much money you have or how high your education was.

What makes you become a proper human is your moral and ethics, knowing what is right or wrong and treat everyone with respect.

Thats how you make people accept you!

I hope that you will confess and be responsible for your action like what gentlemen should do.”

It is not known if police are investigating the incident.

Source: Thai Visa