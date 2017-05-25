Jealous Ex Boyfriend kills Karaoke worker

During the night of May 23rd, a fight in a karaoke bar on Third road broke out in which a member of staff was bottled, and later died in hospital.

At approximately 3:30pm on May 24th, the suspect turned up at the local police station and turned himself in after hearing about the death.

Police questioned the suspect, who told them that he has previous broken up with his girlfriend before going out for a few drinks to clear his head. He made his way into a karaoke bar on third road only to find that his ex girlfriend was also there.

She was sat with a karaoke worker and seemed to be enjoying herself with her new company, the suspect told police. At first he said he was ok, but after a few more drinks, he realised that the pair were getting a little closer, and so, decided to step in.

He told the karaoke worker that he had only broken up with his girlfriend a few hours ago and that he should back off making any more advances.

At that point an argument broke out and the jealous ex boyfriend ended up smashing a bottle over the head of the staff member, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately died a short time after arriving due to the injuries suffered by the blow.

Police were already searching for the victim, but after hearing the news, he felt guilty and though it was best to turn himself in.

He is now awaiting his day in court where he will be charged accordingly.