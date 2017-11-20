Ex army official arrested for attempted murder

A former army conscript was yesterday (Nov 19) arrested by Chiang Mai police for attempted murder after assaulting a 28-year-old woman.

The incident was reported at an abandoned home in Tambon Taton in Mae Ai district last Thursday.

According to Police Lt Gen Poonsap Prasertsak, commission of Provincial Police Bureau, the suspect, Sithichoke Pimsarn, 23, met the woman while he was biking on the road in the village.

After persuading the woman to have sex at the abandoned house, he forced her to hand over money to him.

As she refused, the suspected beated her and attacked her with knife and took away 40 baht in cash and escaped.

The seriously injured woman was later found by neighbours and rushed to Mae Ai hospital. She had over 10 cut wounds on the body.

He said the suspect was a former conscript and had earlier been convicted three times of drug charges and was just freed from prison.

According to chief of Mae Ai district’s social development office Mrs Krispiya Chancha, the victim was in serious depression after having to take care of so many people in the family after her husband divorced her. She has three children.

With accumulated stresses, she became mentally sicked and escaped from home.

Doctor at Mae Ai hospital said her condition was improving but still needed close monitoring.

Source: PBS