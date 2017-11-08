Evil Thai mother arrested after throwing baby from 17th floor window

A Thai mother has been arrested by Pattaya police after admitting to throwing her new born child out of the window from her condo on the 17th floor.

The news broke early on the morning of November 7th, after a maintenance man called police after he found the body of the infant.

Police immediately started investigating the residents of the condo building, but no one was coming forward with any clues.

Eventually police were confronted by a young Thai, aged 20 years old. She admitted to throwing her baby from the window after having problems with her foreign boyfriend.

Police took the woman back to her room where she was asked to explain in detail, exactly what happened leading up to the incident. Police wrote down her statement as well as taking several photos as evidence to be used later.

After the police were satisfied they had enough evidence, they arrested the woman and took her down to the local police station where the evidence and statement were presented to the local media outlets.

The woman has been charged with 1st degree murder.