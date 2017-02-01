A total of 7 Europeans have been scammed by Filipino gang

Pattaya police raided a house in Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya yesterday where they arrested a Filipino gang of card sharks.

The Filipinos had been in Thailand for about a year and were renting the two story townhouse in Si 62, Banglamung.

Police said that they had conned a total of 7 European men so far out of, roughly, 5 million baht by playing cards.

The Filipinos would befriend their victims in places like Beach Road and Walking Street before taking them back to the house and fleecing them with a dishonest gambling game.

Arrested on a warrant were Oliver Gamboa, 47, Merinda Ramirez, 64 and Jovelyn Tabangcura, 33. Other gang members remain at large.

Victims were several older German men as well as a UK national and an Australian.

Police took cards and fake Thai and US money into evidence and detained the gang members, reported Pattaya News on Facebook.

As we are all well aware, gambling is strictly prohibited in Thailand, and carries some pretty hefty sentences if caught, although that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. Let’s put it this way, I’d be surprised if a week went by where I didn’t see a group of gamblers arrested and charged.

The future, however, is still uncertain regarding the laws of gambling. Rumours have it that the gambling ban will be lifted in the not to distant future, which will pave the way for the likes of major casinos to set up stall across the country.

Source: Pattaya News