Europeans fall victim to Filipino card scam

By Danny Boy -
11
2867

A total of 7 Europeans have been scammed by Filipino gang

Pattaya police raided a house in Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya yesterday where they arrested a Filipino gang of card sharks.

The Filipinos had been in Thailand for about a year and were renting the two story townhouse in Si 62, Banglamung.

Police said that they had conned a total of 7 European men so far out of, roughly, 5 million baht by playing cards.

The Filipinos would befriend their victims in places like Beach Road and Walking Street before taking them back to the house and fleecing them with a dishonest gambling game.

Arrested on a warrant were Oliver Gamboa, 47, Merinda Ramirez, 64 and Jovelyn Tabangcura, 33. Other gang members remain at large.

Victims were several older German men as well as a UK national and an Australian.

Police took cards and fake Thai and US money into evidence and detained the gang members, reported Pattaya News on Facebook.

As we are all well aware, gambling is strictly prohibited in Thailand, and carries some pretty hefty sentences if caught, although that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. Let’s put it this way, I’d be surprised if a week went by where I didn’t see a group of gamblers arrested and charged.

The future, however, is still uncertain regarding the laws of gambling. Rumours have it that the gambling ban will be lifted in the not to distant future, which will pave the way for the likes of major casinos to set up stall across the country.

Source: Pattaya News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    South east asians know how to scam I’ll give em that……..

    • Jack La Motta

      East Europeans can give them a run for their money too!

      • Billy Diesel

        Them Nigerians ain’t too shabby in the Champions league of scammers so my money’s on them…..hold on i’ve just had an e-mail form Lagos and i’m gonna be a wealthy man next week….., gotta go.

        • Jack La Motta

          You are right there Billy , many of these Nigerian Guys are University Graduates, Software Programmers, IT Specialist! who thinks all Black Guys are not clever is very mistaken! i dont get scammed, i do my homework! 😉

          • Joe

            Or you could invest in a Condo here in Pattaya, pay up to 200,000 Bath per sq mtr and get 10% guaranteed for 20 yrs

        • Jack La Motta

          Got a great idea for you to invest your money, in an offshore account in Papua New Guinea, 1000% interest per Annum Tax Free, plus bonus after 30 years 🙂 call me toll free!

          • Billy Diesel

            I’d need a little more than 1000% Jack , them Nigerian boys are offering 1.2K but i gotta admit your offer has me salivating so throw in a hooker or 2 and limo from Sawanaphum and we’re almost there.

          • Jack La Motta

            Just give me your bank account number and your online banking pin to show me you are serious, blessed regards my brother The right Honourable Reverend Micheal Daniel Isaac, Muntobumbobongotuso may God Bless you.

          • Billy Diesel

            You are a smooth talking berstewsrd so i’m all yours mate but my sister is interested in a romance with a Nigerian but let me PM you my banking details first and get things rolling, maybe you can arrange a friend of yours for a meet up with sis ?, then you can really say that you have saved 2 wayward lives with such honesty and rewarding blessings, hallelujah and ain’t life great ?

  • Ken

    If anybody is dumb enough (or drunk enough) to use their beer tokens to gamble with complete strangers in Pattaya, they deserve everything they get.

  • Jack La Motta

    “There’s a sucker born every minute” P. T. Barnum,

    you dont need to read your Tarot cards to know that going home with 3 guys to play cards for money is not going to end well!