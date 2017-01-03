Foreign workers set to gain equal rights to Thai workers

At a recent meeting held by The Ministry of Labour, the department has stressed its non-discriminatory principle, in which they aim to provide equal rights and legal protection to foreign workers and Thai workers alike.

They are also currently in the process of preparing multilingual media which will inform workers of all nationalities here in Thailand of their legal rights.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW), which is responsible to providing a safe and fair working environment to all workers, have stated both Thai and foreign workers will receive the same impartial legal protection.

This includes issues such as fair wages, good welfare, and also states that all workers are free from forced employment. Multimedia resources covering, safety, hygiene and working environment for construction work have also been produced in Thai, English, Myanmar, Lao, Cambodian, and Vietnamese in order to convey to workers their rights and available services.

All of this is covered and in accordance with the Labour Protection Act BE 2541.

The DLPW is also working with the Labour Rights Promotion Network (LPN) on the exchange of information related to unfair treatment to workers in order to enhance the coverage of labour protection.

Positive news for most of us, but it will be interesting to see if, when and how these plans get put into action, and what kind of effect they will have.

Source: NNT