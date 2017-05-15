Enraged wife crashes car into Mercedes carrying husband and his mistress

In a scene that wouldn’t be out of place in any television drama or action movie, a woman driving a brand-new Toyota Fortuner chased a Mercedes Benz carrying her husband and his mistress.

She eventually caught up to them and ended up crashing into four vehicles in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district, causing six slight injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The wife had planned to confront her cheating husband face to face whilst he was galavanting around with his bit on the side, but after chasing after them for some time, decided to bring things to an abrupt end by causing the pile up.

The pile-up occurred at 4.30pm on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Tambon Bung Yitow, causing no not only expensive damages to several innocent parties, but also managed to cause a nightmare of a traffic jam, stretching out to almost 4 km.

Just how the wife found the husband was well, pretty simple. She tracked him by his GPS system hooked up to his posh car. She caught up with his white Mercedes Benz at Sawai Pracharat Road and then decided to crash her vehicle into his to stop him from getting way.

The crash also caused damaged three other passing cars.

Source: The Nation