Employment 2017 fiscal was better than 2016 fiscal
The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare says the employment situation in the 2017 fiscal year was better than the 2016 fiscal year, with just over 6,000 workers made redundant this year.
According to the department, the number of laid-off workers from October 2016 to September 2017 stood at 6,204 from 357 employers. The figure represented a significant decrease from the same period in the 2016 fiscal year — October 2015 to September 2016 — in which a total of 14,760 workers were made redundant by 249 employers. Ananchai Uthaipattanacheep, inspector-general of the Labour Ministry and the department’s acting chief, said about 41% of the laid-off workers in 2016 fiscal year were in the manufacturing and sales sectors. He added that more than 183 million baht would be required in severance pay for the laid-off workers. Source: Bangkok Post