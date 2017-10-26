Emergency services on overload at royal cremation site

Mourners hoping to attend the royal cremation have been suffering with illnesses due to changes in weather as well as other factors, causing emergency services to be working around the clock.

THE PUBLIC Health Ministry dispatched medical teams to cover areas in 20-metre radiuses to take care of mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremonies at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang area and warned people, especially the elderly and small children, about flu, diarrhoea and fainting amid the hot weather alternating with rain, according to Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn.

On the first day of the historic ceremonies, two mourners in a queue reportedly collapsed due to a stroke and heart failure and were rushed to hospital by Santi Chaiprakan Park-based medical centre staff.