Elephant hides dead body

By Nnkhiaokam -
10
1646

Elephant hides dead body

A man was killed by his elephant in Krabi’s Khao Phanom district on Sunday.

Police said relatives found the body of Amorn Morakot, 50, covered by tree branches near the spot where he had chained his 37-year-old female elephant in Moo 4 village in Tambon Na Khao. An autopsy showed that he had been kicked on his face and several parts of his body. Relatives said Amron had chained his elephant at the side of a rubber plantation after he had it been pulling up logs during the day. Relatives noticed that the man had been away from his house for several hours, so they went looking for him and found his body under the branches of a tree at 8.30pm. They believe the elephant killed him and then tried to conceal his body. They also said the elephant had once attacked and injured Amorn before.  Source: Asia Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Green23

    why would an elephant hide evidence?

    • Robins

      With a dog as an avatar it’s surprising you would say that. When you come home and your dog has done a “no no” in the house you know from its behavior before you find the mess.

  • Ken Anderson

    Elephants being highly intelligent animals would not have taken such action without good reason.
    This hillbilly will have mistreated the elephant in some way, or annoyed it with his antisocial behaviour.
    This animal should be honoured for it’s service to the local community, let’s hope it can now be set free in the wild, freed from the burden of being ‘owned’ by a Thai man.

  • Chris Snell

    The elephant is smart at least he didnt try to hide him in the trunk ,

    • Sly

      It was self defence. The elephant overheard his owner saying he was going to down a Chang that evening.

      • Deadhorse.

        Serves him right for also calling him ” Half pint”.

  • Sly

    Being kicked in the face is also evidence of an attack by a group of young thugs. The silly stitch up of Mr Chang confirms it.

  • Robins

    Don’t all dead manhut stories have the same ending; the elephant gets a new name and a new home. Kind of like a witness protection program for elephants.

  • Mr Infidel

    Karma

  • joe

    A dead man still holding the weapon he uses to train the elephant .
    If only elephants can talk !