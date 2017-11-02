Egat asks not to fly lanterns near power stations, transmission lines
Loy Krathong Festival revelers are advised not to fly lanterns of all kinds near high-voltage power stations and transmission lines because if the lanterns get stuck to the lines there may be a disruption of the power supply and a widespread blackout, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) deputy governor Adul Pitakchatiwong said on Nov 2.
Mr. Adul said that once this happens it will take a long time for electricians to repair. Moreover, the power outage could cause severe damage to businesses, lives, property and national economy as a whole. The Egat also urges the people to help keep the power transmission lines to remain intact. On seeing anything activities that may cause damage to the transmission lines and power stations, they should call Egat hotline No 1416. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered security agencies to maintain law and order during the Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 3, defense spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tanrawanich said. Police, military, and administrative officials should join hands to facilitate traffic and prevent road accidents, fires, and crimes. Loy Krathong revelers should comply with official announcements regarding the flying of lanterns, the lighting of fireworks and sales of alcoholic drinks, he said. Source: Thai PBS