Ed Sheeran breaks arm from accident in London

There are fears over the future of his Asian tour after the singer broke his arm.

Ed Sheeran has been knocked down by a car in London, the singer has confirmed. The 26-year-old crooner was riding his bike when he was struck down and has broken his right arm, which may well put his upcoming tour plans in jeopardy. The music star confirmed the sad news with an Instagram post showing his right arm wrapped in a white plaster cast, and his left arm strapped up in a navy shoulder bandage. “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. “Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x,” he captioned the post.

It appears that the incident happened this morning when Ed was cycling down a London street. He’s due to play a host of tour dates in Asia over the next couple of weeks, which may well be canceled if he’s unable to perform with a broken arm. Ed’s first date is scheduled for October 22 in Taipei, followed by appearances in Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, before moving on to Malaysia and Thailand in mid-November. His last dates for 2017 are penned in for November 19 in Mumbai, India, and November 23 in Dubai. Ed’s tour dates may need to be postponed if he’s unable to play the guitar As yet, there has been no word on what will happen with the tour dates from Ed’s management.

Ed plays the guitar right-handed, so as his right arm is in a plaster cast, he may struggle to perform. Mirror Online has approached Ed’s rep for comment. It came after Ed was forced to cancel his September 17 date at the Scottrade Center in St Louis after protest riots broke out, which required huge numbers of police officers to be pulled off their normal duties. “With the safety of the fans being of utmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show,” a statement from Ed’s tour partners Messina Touring Group said.

“While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.” Source: Mirror

Ed shared the first picture of his broken arm