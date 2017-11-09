E-scooter explodes in Yishun flat 4 Injured
An electric scooter went up in flames at a Pasir Ris block yesterday, just one day after a similar fire landed a family in the hospital, with one member still in the intensive care unit with second-degree burns.
Yesterday’s incident occurred at about 6.30am in Block 548, Pasir Ris Street 51. It involved the contents of a balcony, and there were no injuries, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). In Tuesday’s incident, however, Mr. Ridwan Ithnin, 23, suffered burns to 45 percent of his body and had to be saved by his neighbor from the window ledge of his 10th-floor Yishun flat when the e-scooter exploded in his room. The flames blocked the door, leading him to break open his window and climb out in a panic. The two latest incidents bring the tally of fires caused by personal mobility devices this year to at least 33. The SCDF said there were 31 fires involving personal mobility devices – now widely used – from January to September this year, compared with 19 cases over the same period last year.
NEIGHBOUR RESCUES PMD OWNER FROM LEDGE
Mr Ridwan had bought the e-scooter just two weeks ago for his part-time job as a deliveryman for Deliveroo, his brother Kamil Ithnin, 31, told The Straits Times. Mr. Kamil, a shipping engineer, said that his brother had charged the e-scooter for about six hours before it exploded. “I was at a meeting when the fire broke out. When I reached home, I saw my brother at the foot of the block on a stretcher,” he said. He added that his father, who tried to put out the fire, and sister-in-law were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Source: Straits Times