Dutchman dies after being electrocuted at home

A 65 year old Dutchman, Mr. Petrus Geradus Maria has sadly passed away after he was electrocuted trying to fix a faulty water pump at home.

At around 6:00pm on June 7th, police and emergency services were called to the scene of the accident at the victim’s home in South Pattaya.

1 of 3

The single story house, set in it’s own grounds, had been the home of the victim for a number of years.

According to reports he was in the middle of renovating the back yard.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find that the victim had already passed away due to the extent of his injuries. There were burn marks on the middle finger of his right hand, as well as bruising to the lower back.

A neighbor told police that he was pottering around at home when he heard a cry for help. He rushed next door to find out what was going on to find the victim had been electrocuted trying to fix a faulty pump in his own back yard.

The victim was still alive at the time and the neighbor immediately called for emergency services, however, they couldn’t make it in time and the victim sadly passed away.

The body was taken away for a full autopsy to find out the exact cause of death, although police are 99% sure it was caused by the electrical shock.

The victim’s family have been informed.