61 year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen Killed in Head on Collision in Udon Thani

61 year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen was killed when his car crashed head-on with another car in Udon Thani

Dutchman Michael Eriksen and a Thai woman were killed, while four other people, including two children, were seriously injured when their two cars crashed head-on in Thung Fon district on Thursday night.

The fatal crash happened on Ban Dung-Nong Han Road in tambon Na Chumsaeng at Lhao Wicha village around 7.40pm, Thai media reported.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the two wrecked vehicles still on the road – a Honda Civic sedan with Udon Thani licence plates and a Toyota Camry with Khon Kaen registration.

A 61-year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen, driving a white Toyota Camry, was dead and his body trapped in the vehicle’s wreckage.

A Thai woman, identified as Chalanda Khaonakhae, 32, was dead in the front passenger seat of the Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda Civic and three other passengers, including two children, were badly injured and were rushed to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the Ducthman’s Camry was heading towards Nong Han district of this northeastern province, while the Honda, with five people on board, was travelling from Nong Han to Ban Dung, the two vehicles collided head-on at a curve.

Police said they were investigating the actual cause of the accident.

Source: ChiangRai Times

  • Ken

    RIP to all involved, more victims of the most dangerous roads in the World.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Police said they were investigating the actual cause of the accident.”

    Maybe I can make a suggestion to the Keystone cops? Have they considered it might have been caused by some thick ignorant hillbilly driving recklessly?

    • Robbie9

      What a stupid post from a very stupid person.

  • Jack La Motta

    Terrible way to die, when they got out of bed that morning, they never dreamed that day would be their last, that´s why we should enjoy each day as though it were our last, as oneday it will be!!!! R.I.P.

  • amazingthailand

    As said before dont drive any motorised vehicle in los. The safest transport is on the back of an elephant at least they have dome memory

  • popeye the sailorman

    what is the purpose of writing all the names of small towns/villages and tambon when people on here have NO IDEA as to where they are??? Ken might know as his rice farmers daughter friend could live in one of them !!

    • Ken Anderson

      No. I have never heard of this Tampon.
      It will simply be some hillbilly community far away from civilisation.

  • ken

    These factors were certainly present and contributed to the crash, speed, inattentiveness, alcohol and a Thai man.