DSI warns Phuket operators to leave the beach
Department of Special Investigation (DSI) chief Pol Colonel Paisit Wongmuang on Thursday went to two Phuket beaches to order nine private business operators occupying land there to vacate within 30 days.
The Supreme Court ruled on November 1 that the 178 rai (28.5 hectares) of land was designated for public use. Paisit led DSI officers, soldiers, police and other officials to inspect Layan and Lepang beaches in Tambon Choeng Talay of Thalang district.
The land had changed hands based on two land title deeds that were illegally issued by an unnamed state official who was jailed in early October for the wrongful issuance of documents.
Paisit said the case was initiated years ago when the government’s attempt to register the plots in question as public land faced a legal challenge by the nine business operators, resulting in the recent Supreme Court ruling.
“DSI officers are here to warn the occupants to leave within 30 days and to erect signs regarding the demolition of structures as well as to gather evidence for future legal action by the DSI against the occupants who fail to leave within the given deadline,”Paisit said.
The 2.5-kilometre beachfront was reportedly sold for Bt70 million per rai, for a total of about Bt14 billion, he added. Source: Asia Nation