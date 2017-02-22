DSI blocked from entering temple again

By Danny Boy -
3
75

DSI have been blocked yet again from entering temple

The operation to search Wat Dhammakaya faced resistance for second day as temple’s monks and layman followers obstructed authorities from entering the temple.

As of 2pm Tuesday, National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda said authorities still waited for approval from the temple to search A and B zones of the temple.

There was scuffle in front of a gate at the temple between authorities and monks on Monday that led to injuries of a woman and three officers.

However, Chakthip insisted the authorities, including police and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers, would try to enforce the laws and continue to search the temple following the search warrant issued by the court.

DSI and police began its search operation for fugitive ex-abbot of the temple Phra Dhammachayo since Thursday. Chief junta Prayut Chan-o-cha issued an order to designate the temple and surroundings as a controlled area to pave the way for authorities to raid into the temple.

Source: The Nation

  • popeye the sailorman

    so temples are above the law in this country, are they??
    What a poor state of affairs if this is so. what would Police do if falang take refuge in a temple…..they certainly would search and search to find

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      If some trouble making farang took refuge in a Thai temple you should be handcuffed and dragged by your ear and paraded in public . you don’t deserve the same rights and protection under Thai law you forget the meaning of foreigner and a guest in this great country .

  • Ken Anderson

    One would have thought that obstructing the police in their line of duty would be a crime.
    Why do they not arrest these men in frocks that are preventing them doing their duty.
    Or maybe some of the embezzled funds this investigation is about are already being used to influence the outcome? If you know what I mean??