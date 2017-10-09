Dryer Explosion at laundry shop in Nonthaburi

Nonthaburi province An explosion at a laundry business at a housing estate in late Monday morning injured several people.

The laundry business is a five-story townhouse at the Songtham housing estate off Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkred 32. The explosion caused damages to the first, second, and third floors of the townhouse with steel window and door frames, broken glass windows being strewn on the road. It was not immediately known the exact cause of the explosion as forensic police are still at the scene to pinpoint the cause. Initially, the local police believed the explosion was caused by the cloth dryer. Source: Thai PBS