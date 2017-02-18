A drunken Englishman apparently falls down some stairs

At around 3:30 on February 18th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to a nightclub in North Pattaya to assist with a drunken foreigner who had apparently fallen down some stairs.

Arriving at the scene, police found and elderly man, aged roughly between 55 and 60 years old, lying on the floor outside the nightclub. He had suffered several injuries and there was a lot of blood coming from some of the cuts on his body. Police couldn’t make out exactly what he was saying as he had clearly had a few too many drinks and was not able to speak clearly, but initial thoughts are that he is from England.

drunk man 1 of 3

Not able to get any sense from the man, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Accompanying him was a Thai lady boy. He told police that earlier in the night the man had bar fined him from his workplace so that they could enjoy a night out together. Everything was fine until they got into an argument and started fighting in the car.

They pulled up outside the nightclub in Naklua and the man entered the club alone. He then re-appeared a short time later with several injuries and lay down on the floor outside the club.

Staff at the club told police that he had entered the club in a drunken state and started causing problems with both customers and staff. He was told to leave the club immediately. On his way out they said that he was so drunk that he fell down the stairs and suffered several injuries.

Police have not yet had the chance to question the man, but will do so as soon as he recovers from his injuries. They will also be reviewing CCTV images to confirm what actually happened to the man, before jumping to any conclusions.