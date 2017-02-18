Drunken Foreigner Allegedly Falls Down Stairs

By Danny Boy -
A drunken Englishman apparently falls down some stairs

At around 3:30 on February 18th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to a nightclub in North Pattaya to assist with a drunken foreigner who had apparently fallen down some stairs.

Arriving at the scene, police found and elderly man, aged roughly between 55 and 60 years old, lying on the floor outside the nightclub. He had suffered several injuries and there was a lot of blood coming from some of the cuts on his body. Police couldn’t make out exactly what he was saying as he had clearly had a few too many drinks and was not able to speak clearly, but initial thoughts are that he is from England.

Not able to get any sense from the man, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Accompanying him was a Thai lady boy. He told police that earlier in the night the man had bar fined him from his workplace so that they could enjoy a night out together. Everything was fine until they got into an argument and started fighting in the car.

They pulled up outside the nightclub in Naklua and the man entered the club alone. He then re-appeared a short time later with several injuries and lay down on the floor outside the club.

Staff at the club told police that he had entered the club in a drunken state and started causing problems with both customers and staff. He was told to leave the club immediately. On his way out they said that he was so drunk that he fell down the stairs and suffered several injuries.

Police have not yet had the chance to question the man, but will do so as soon as he recovers from his injuries. They will also be reviewing CCTV images to confirm what actually happened to the man, before jumping to any conclusions.

  • Leburn

    English version to follow…LOL

    • Darius

      Mmmm fell or thrown another tragedy after trapping with a ladyboy please tell me as it is some years since i vsited Pattaya koh Chang is now my place to visit are there only ladyboys available to date in Pattaya as every story involves one or more of the alternative person

      • Jack La Motta

        No! there are straight Ladyboys, Gay Ladyboys, pre-op, post-op, halfway, 4o yr old Bar Women Kickboxers, and underage lapdancers

        • Darius

          Really how is this legal do you think they need saving by religion harl krishna krishna krishna i will pray for them

  • pompeypaul

    Since when has 55-60 been considered to be elderly?

    • Jack La Motta

      In Thailand life expectancy was around 57 in 1960 now it is around 74, in the West 55-60 year olds are still considered for the most part middle aged, for me elderly begins at 75-80+

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet another of those men in frocks. He will be involved with this ‘accident’ for sure.
    Get involved with those deviants and trouble will soon follow.

  • soidog

    Checking evidence before jumping to conclusions? what idiot thought that one up? it means more work! just call it congenital suicide then back to the hammock.

  • Jack La Motta

    I have never seen those kind of injuries by simply falling down stairs, depending on the height, material and gradient of the stairs in guess, more likely he was given a good kicking then helped down the stairs by someone/s, he will have a humdinger of a hangover when he wakes up, hope he recovers and learns hes lesson, go easy on the booze choose your company well and quiet down a bit for the rest of your holiday!

  • amazingthailand

    i see a smear sh.t on his short. oh yes i forgot the ladyboy hahaha

  • Thai Boy

    The man “drunk” drove ” his car around Pattaya, then stopped next to the night club “drunk” and get down. Then entered the club “drunk” and came out “drunk” with injuries!!!
    This is a great fake story from the club side, he been beaten by the club staff and throw out the club.

  • amazingthailand

    Had a few to many drinks was not able to speak clearly, but initial thoughts are that he is from england. Amazing deduction from the bright keystone cops. Still i am in admiration they understood he spoke english

    • Jack La Motta

      Thai Police are World famous for their Linguistic skills and intellectual capabilitys!

  • tom

    was that kev in thailand?

  • amazingthailand

    Whats gbp?

    • Jack La Motta

      GBP= Pound Sterling
      THB= Thai Baht

      • amazingthailand

        Thanks for info i f have to deal with f euros