Drunk as a skunk – Thai driver ushers in Songkran 2017

Hopefully it is not a sign of things to come – the antics of a drunk driver caught on tape got the Thai online world commenting as the Songkran holidays began.

Three clips posted to the “Mem Pho Dam” social media page showed a Thai drunk driver crashing into a parked car. Then seemingly oblivious to what he has done he continues swigging his preffered choice of beverage in his pick-up’s cab, said reports.

He finally emerges and passes out on the sidewalk.

Later police and insurance agents arrive. Police were struggling to make out anything that was coming out of the man’s mouth, but the think he was trying to claim works for a member of parliament, although no one is really buying his incoherent ramblings.

He is finally led away to the police station where he will be charged accordingly, once he had sobered up, of course.

Thais online said it really is time for people like this to lose both their car and their bike license – and the authorities should have the power of Article 44 to do it. The only problem there is, that there is a good chance he doesn’t even have one in the first place.

Source: ThaiRath