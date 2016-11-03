Drunk Iranian is punched in Walking Street

At 2.30am, on the morning of November 3, Pattaya Walking Street tourist police were called to intervene in a fight between two foreigners.

Mr. Omid Zabihan, a twenty-seven year old Iranian, appeared to be drunk and was crying in pain from head wound. He was also bleeding from the left ear and has been taken to Pattaya Memorial for treatment.

The suspect, forty-year old New Zealander Mr Philip Halaka, said he was strolling along Walking Street and had stopped to chat to a group of ladyboys.

At that point the victim walk behind him and grabbed his backside. He said he simply pushed the man away and he fell to the ground, hitting his head in the process.

He insisted he did not attack the Iranian.

He has been taken to the police station for questioning whilst CCTV images are reviewed.

Report by Pattaya One News Team