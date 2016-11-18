Drunk European Goes On Soi Buakhao Rampage

At 6am, on the morning of November 18, Pattaya police received reports that a drunk foreigner was on the rampage in Soi Buakhao attacking people and damaging property.

Attending officers found the man outside Siam Sawasdee Hotel who appeared to be in a manic state. He was bleeding heavily from a wound to his left arm and yet was still attempting to attack passers-by.

When approached by officers the man, who appeared to be European and aged around forty-years old, ran into the parking area of the Findig building and locked the gate.

Officers asked him to come out but instead he continued to damage property in the parking area. Suddenly he opened the gate and ran into a nearby beer bar where he again attacked customers.

He was then subdued and arrested.

Witnesses said he had been seen in the area the previous day drinking heavily. Officers will now review CCTV footage in the area to try and establish what has happened before laying any charges.

The unnamed man has been taken to Pattaya General Hospital for assessment to his injuries and state of mind.

Report by Pattaya One News Team