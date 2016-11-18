Drunk European Goes On Soi Buakhao Rampage

At 6am, on the morning of November 18, Pattaya police received reports that a drunk foreigner was on the rampage in Soi Buakhao attacking people and damaging property.

Attending officers found the man outside Siam Sawasdee Hotel who appeared to be in a manic state. He was bleeding heavily from a wound to his left arm and yet was still attempting to attack passers-by.

When approached by officers the man, who appeared to be European and aged around forty-years old, ran into the parking area of the Findig building and locked the gate.

Officers asked him to come out but instead he continued to damage property in the parking area. Suddenly he opened the gate and ran into a nearby beer bar where he again attacked customers.

He was then subdued and arrested.

Witnesses said he had been seen in the area the previous day drinking heavily. Officers will now review CCTV footage in the area to try and establish what has happened before laying any charges.

The unnamed man has been taken to Pattaya General Hospital for assessment to his injuries and state of mind.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • Sven

    Wonder where hes from? he looks like a Finn, Scandinavians are not use to cheap strong booze, especially Finns have a tendency to lose it when they get ratassed

    • Ken

      He could be Scottish? This scene looks to me like an average night out in Glasgow.

      • weasel

        go there and tell them.

        • Ken

          Exactly my point. Speak your mind, speak the truth, in some instances just speak with a non Scottish accent, and you seem to imply physical violence would follow?
          You are really backing up what I said!!

          • Betty Swollocks

            Shut ye geggie Numpty Nyaff

      • Harry

        He is from Norway using too much lipstick cream

  • Ken

    Quality tourist?
    i do wonder who will get the bill for re covering the pool table?

    • vfweje

      Not expensive. He’s got his collar “felt” for free.

  • reidar-evanger

    look like from germany,belgium

    • Ken

      No. Behaviour like that, for sure this man is a Glaswegian.

      • reidar-evanger

        really

      • weasel

        how can you say that ken? ever been there?

        • Ken

          Countless times.

          • Old Firm

            Weasel doesn’t do things like that, he’s a Rangers fan and we all know how civilised they are.

      • Rab Nesbitt

        Hahaha, you’re a crack-up Ken!

    • Eller Noreg….

      • reidar-evanger

        du vet vel hvem dette er , er det en av dine venner??

  • Balls like coconuts

    If I,d been there I,d have crash tackled this drunken unit and put him in a head lock…

    • Feed Em To The Pigs

      Sure, of course you would, petal.

  • new hospital

    Pattaya General Hospital? Is that a new one or maybe just a fantasy of the reporter.

    • reidar-evanger

      are in Soi Buakhao

  • taff

    Looks to me like he just wanted to paint the town red.

  • Red Shirt

    Pattaya General Hospital ? Where is that

  • crisun

    looks like an englishman to me

    • Shagwell

      How can you tell that he is English from just a few photos?

  • Rob

    Far too many bananas in Pattaya, and many seem to hang around Soi Buakhao / Soi LK Metro. Is it the water?

    • Krigern

      Chang beer and little food…

  • Luke

    wish there was feedback to this story! have they washed all the Tomato Sauce off yet and identified him?

  • Shagwell

    Stating the obvious I know, but he does not exactly look in the best of health! Methinks this trip to Thailand is going to cost him dear in lots of ways.

  • Steve

    Bruce Willis has not been handling aging very well.

    • Luke

      Dye Hard

  • Pete

    Another day, another idiot….welcome to Pattaya.

  • Mike Murphy

    smoking spice ?

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Could be the Booze, Bad drugs , His Tee Ruk done a moon light flip or just a plain attention seeking disorder who knows who cares takes all kinds . I noticed the coppers touching his without gloves on risky bussines.