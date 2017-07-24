Drunk cop who set up drink driving stop ordered out!

The governor of Nong Khai has reacted swiftly to reports of a drunk cop who set up an impromptu traffic stop in the middle of the road.

Once again and unfortunately, we really aren’t making this stuff up.

San Thananta attached to the Na Ngiw police was evidently drunk and had proceeded to have parked his 191 patrol vehicle in the middle of the road.

The tanked up cop was trying to stop members of the public, most probably as he was a little short on cash.

Several people including a woman who posted a video online had told him what he was doing was wrong – at the very least he should be by the side of the road.

He spoke almost incoherently in the cab of his pick-up.

When provincial governor Phaisan Leusomboon saw the clip on Facebook the reaction was quick. He ordered the complete and indefinite transfer of the cop to inactive duties at HQ.

And he ordered an immediate investigation into the cop’s behavior that he said has tarnished the image of the police.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    This bent Cops is not tarnishing the image of Pattaya’s finest. He is simply upholding the criminal standards they subscribe to and carry out on a daily basis. This is what they do, corruption and dishonesty is not only their motto, it is their values.

    • Davy

      Ken,did you actually read the article ? Nong Khai is a long way from Pattaya’s finest. I agree with the rest of your comment however.

      • ken

        Thai cops are the same all over, all crooked and inept!

  • the peanut gallery

    P1 writes: “Once again and unfortunately, we really aren’t making this stuff up.”

    What do you mean by this exactly? Have you been accused of making stuff up in the past? Are you insinuating that you have made stuff up in the past?

    • Estebandejesus

      What a pathetic post. You post as peanuts then you are a monkey.

    • ken

      It means the story is so offensive and incredulous they want readers to know they are winding them up and that the story is true. As I have said many times in the past, the majority of these criminal acts and stupidity occurs only in this wasteland

    • St George

      P1 make stuff up? they are sometimes economical with the truth, and have a vivid imagination, even facts are de-facto , but they are a reliable source of second hand news for their rapidly growing army of devotees

  • Ken Anderson

    Incidents such as this really demonstrate the utter stupidity of Thai men in general.
    Even allowing for the general low moral standing of the average Thai male, these Keystones really are a disgrace to humanity.
    A transfer to inactive duties is no punishment. Thai men are inherently lazy and this bent cop will no doubt thoroughly enjoy his new inactive existence.

  • Chris Snell

    Inactive duties ? should be booted out of the police immediately what sort of example is this to set mind boggling.

  • Tony Akhurst

    One of many dishonest cops put on inactive duties it just means he has been moved to another road to put up his stop sign and collect more tea money.

  • St George

    He showed alot of bottle, deserves promotion