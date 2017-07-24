Drunk cop who set up drink driving stop ordered out!

The governor of Nong Khai has reacted swiftly to reports of a drunk cop who set up an impromptu traffic stop in the middle of the road.

Once again and unfortunately, we really aren’t making this stuff up.

San Thananta attached to the Na Ngiw police was evidently drunk and had proceeded to have parked his 191 patrol vehicle in the middle of the road.

The tanked up cop was trying to stop members of the public, most probably as he was a little short on cash.

Several people including a woman who posted a video online had told him what he was doing was wrong – at the very least he should be by the side of the road.

He spoke almost incoherently in the cab of his pick-up.

When provincial governor Phaisan Leusomboon saw the clip on Facebook the reaction was quick. He ordered the complete and indefinite transfer of the cop to inactive duties at HQ.

And he ordered an immediate investigation into the cop’s behavior that he said has tarnished the image of the police.

Source: Thai Visa