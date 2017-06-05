Drug Using British Businessman gets Birthday surprise from Police

At around 12:30am on June 4th, a team of both police and army joined forces for a raid on a Pattaya resort which resulted in the arrest of a British businessman.

A total of almost 50 men joined up to carry out the raid, which had been carefully planned out. Descending on the resorts, police found a large group of both foreign and Thai customers drinking.

A few of them had managed to escape but 7 people were intercepted and detained by police.

After rounding up the suspects, police were then led to Room 202, which belonged to a British businessman known only as David. He told police that he was in fact, celebrating his birthday with a few friends.

Entering the room police found what they were looking for. Around 20 packs of sex pills were found, as well as a small amount of heroin.

David admitted to purchasing the drugs and sex pills and had planned to use them to celebrate his birthday party in style.

All suspects were taken down to the local police station where they were tested for drugs and charged accordingly.