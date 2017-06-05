Drug Using British Businessman gets Birthday surprise from Police

By Online Admin
2
479

Drug Using British Businessman gets Birthday surprise from Police

At around 12:30am on June 4th, a team of both police and army joined forces for a raid on a Pattaya resort which resulted in the arrest of a British businessman.

A total of almost 50 men joined up to carry out the raid, which had been carefully planned out. Descending on the resorts, police found a large group of both foreign and Thai customers drinking.

A few of them had managed to escape but 7 people were intercepted and detained by police.

After rounding up the suspects, police were then led to Room 202, which belonged to a British businessman known only as David. He told police that he was in fact, celebrating his birthday with a few friends.

Entering the room police found what they were looking for. Around 20 packs of sex pills were found, as well as a small amount of heroin.

David admitted to purchasing the drugs and sex pills and had planned to use them to celebrate his birthday party in style.

All suspects were taken down to the local police station where they were tested for drugs and charged accordingly.

  • ken

    50 keystone Cops, 50? To break up a party less than what Thai teens put out every night. Sex pills are in every drug story and every motor bike and taxi driver’s pocket so what? Such a waste of manpower to get a small amount of drug. In the UK a few officers would be more than enough to disperse this little teen party but in this wasteland the approach is always upside down.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    How did I know this was coming the British at it again buying and selling class five drugs and cock. Hardener drugs for his penis poofter party . This is yet another good reason why the English cretins must be banned from entering Thailand and throw out the remaining fat slob illegal drug user and unruly drunkard English they have demonstrated time after time they have no intention to abide by the law of the land here they obviously think they are above the law due to there arrogance .