Do’s and Dont’s when registering your drone in Thailand
After new regulations were released earlier this month requiring the registration of drones, we have the full low down of what to do and expect.
The days of you flying your drone carefree in the skies above Thailand are over.
Last week, the Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced that all drones in Thailand need to be registered.
The NBTC said the move came after only 350 drones out of an estimated 50,000 had previously been registered in Thailand.
Owners have until January 2018 to get with the program or face up to 5 years in jail and/or a fine of Bt 100,000.
In addition, if you are flying a drone for commercial purposes then you be insured and have permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
If you don’t, you could be sentenced to one year in jail and fined Bt 40,000.
You can register your drone at any NBTC office, police station or at the Civil Aviation Training Centre.
If you register your drone at a police station or NBTC office you need the following:
– Signed copy of your passport
– Proof of address (house book, rental contract, work permit)
– Photographs of your drone and its serial number
– Two copies of registration form [which is in Thai]
If you register your drone at the Civil Aviation Training Centre you need the following:
– Signed copy of your passport
– Proof of address (house book, rental contract, work permit)
– Photographs of your drone and its serial number
– Copy of announcement of Ministry of Transport on rules to apply for permission and conditions to control and launch drone [English]
Rules for flying a drone in Thailand
Once you register, you might want to familiarise yourself with the rules for flying drones in Thailand.
These rules have been placed for a number of years now and are covered under Article 5 of the announcement from the Ministry of Transport.
Key points include:
– Get permission from the landowner before flying your drone
– Must not fly in a way that may cause harm to life, property, and peace of others
– Only fly in daylight
– Drone must be in line of sight at all times
– Not fly higher than 90 metres
– Must not fly over cities, villages, communities or areas where people are gathered
– Must not fly near aircraft that pilots (goes without saying)
– Must not violate privacy rights of others
– Must not cause a nuisance to others
Source: Nation