The driver tries to escape from the crowd after a truck killed a woman.

The fugitive driver was defeated by the group after the truck killed the woman.A police said the driver appeared to be drunk and was beaten by a pedestrian while trying to escape after his car allegedly crashed a motorcycle and drove on a women’ back bus pillion in Pattaya on Sunday night.

Pornthep Jai-Ngam, 31, was stopped and badly beaten by chasing passers-by at a curve on Pattaya Road at about 20 minutes after midnight on Monday. The spot was about two kilometers away from the scene of the accident. Police said Aim-orn Thongpan, 43, was killed after Pornthep’s pickup crushed her head. Another woman, Natchuree Khammuang, 25, was injured and rushed to Bang Lamung hospital. Eyewitness Pilanee Deethua, 28, told police that she saw the speeding truck hit the motorcycle driven by Natchuree, hurling it several meters away. Aim-orn fell off on the bike in the middle of the road and was crushed by the pickup. The pickup then sped off but the alleged driver was caught by other people who had seen the accident. Nation News (photo does not involve to the news)