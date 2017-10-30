Dress code for visitors to the Royal Exhibition

The Culture Ministry has announced a dress code for people who want to visit the exhibition of Royal cremation ceremonies to be held at the site of the Royal crematorium in Sanam Luang during November 2-30.

The exhibition will be officiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at 7 am on November 2.

The dress code for men is as follows: shirt with sleeves and not too tight, long pants and no faded, skinny or ripped jeans, polite shoes and no slippers.

For women: dress in sleeves, not too body fit and transparent, skirt covering the knees or long pants which are not body fit, shoes and no slippers.

Students must wear uniforms while ethnic minorities should wear their traditional costumes.

Visitors will be allowed 45 minutes to one hour at the exhibition site and between 3,000-5,000 people will be allowed at a time. They will be distributed with pamphlets and postcards about the Phra Merumas or the Royal Crematorium. Altogether three million pamphlets about the Royal crematorium and three million of postcards of the Royal crematorium in nine versions have been printed for the distribution.

It was estimated that as many as 100,000 people would visit the exhibition each day.Visitors will have to go through screening. There will be three screening points for ordinary people at the Territorial Defence Command, Tha Chang and Phra Maetoranee Beep Muayphom and two more screening points for the disabled and monks at Thammasat University and the Defence Ministry.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: one about the Royally-initiated projects such as demonstration rice field plots and monkey cheeks; the second about the construction of the Royal crematorium and third about the biography and activities of the late King. Source: Thai PBS