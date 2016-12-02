Drama at Central Festival as Frenchman jumps to his death

At 11.30pm, on the evening of December 1, Pattaya police and medics were called to Central Festival, Pattaya, after a man had been seen jumping from the 6th floor landing.

The victim, seventy-one-year old French national Mr Claude Andre Antoine Tohrer, was found laying face down at the top of the escalator on the third floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that Mr Tohrer had been standing on the sixth-floor landing looking down at the mall when, without warning, he began to climb over the rail.

Passers-by tried to stop him and many were screaming at him to climb down but he immediately jumped to his death.

Investigating officers will study CCTV images in an attempt to understand events leading up to the suicide and try to establish a reason.

His body has been taken to the police morgue.

  • Luke

    Whatever was hurting him, cant hurt him anymore, RIP

  • Ken

    There will be a rice farmers daughter involved somewhere along the line. Probably in conjunction with her drink / drug addled brother. i wonder if he had just purchased a new condo? Maybe at one of the Nordic developments?
    Mind you, spending too much time in a shopping centre like central, would be enough to make anyone lose the will to live.

    • Head Doctor

      You are slowly heading in the same direction. Dont forget, blue tablet when you feel unstable.

      • Luke

        hahahaha LMAO

      • Luke

        hes still on the Pink ones

    • Joey

      You and I know what’s going on Ken, a lot of uneducated new comers on here

      • you are a fool

        Only a fool or an idiot would align with the troll Ken. Too bad he isn’t banned from PattayaOne.

        • Harald

          You mean like you were repeatedly and will be again despite all these dumb names you keep using

    • Blah blah Ken

      Again and again…you have no idea of the details but make your twisted comments anyway. Crawl back under your rock or better still find the balls to go back to where you came from. What a sad and sorry individual you are, I pity you. And yes I have spent years living in Thailand so I do have an idea of what happens in Thailand.

  • ynot

    Your a nutter Ken pull your head in you next anything nice to say if you hate Thailand so much leave your not doing the Thai’s any favors

    • Torstein

      Why should he leave, he like fking the women. It’s better than sh@gging 60 year-olds in his own country.

      • pingpong

        imbecile

  • private pile

    Seems like a popular spot wasn’t it only less than a week ago someone else sized up a jump in central

    • Luke

      Some people jump at night alone from a high building, making their Death as private and discrete as possible, while others take their own life in front of people, why? we will never know!

      • private pile

        Last little top up of attention before the big dive or maybe they just want their death to be clear cut so that the finger isn’t later pointed at lady boys / thai lovers older brothers
        . . Usual speculation with jumpers and hangers in thailand especially pattaya… there are so many deaths in thailand some totally legit lots very shady but nearly all get over shadowed with speculation purely because of thailand reputation

  • Alex1621

    What happens to people when they get to Pattaya? So many foreigner suicides.

    • soidog

      Men that are not used to flattery quickly lose their hearts and sense when targeted
      by these proficient actresses,being made a fool of,stripped of money plus a broken heart is too much to bear I suppose.

    • Coyote

      draw too much cash out thebank, or wear too much Gold

  • Chris Snell

    Casomeone tell me that everytime you look at a news report in pattaya you will almost see that a farang has leapt to his death ,what is it about pattaya ?

    • Luke

      Not only Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai and virtually everywhere else with a high building, foreigners are Hanging themselves, cutting their own throats, stabbing themselves,taking overdoses and jumping from heights! sad but true, why?

      • amazingthailand

        Ask the rice farmers daughter or lb son

    • Coyote

      Pattaya gives people the jumps O_o

  • Letsgetken

    Who says we track Ken down and give him a good kicking. Should not be hard to find out wher he stays.

    • Coyote

      soi 6 in a Cupboard Box marked Kenneth

  • soidog

    BIB will be calling this one a suicide and they might be right this time.

    • Luke

      yeah, the guy was´nt taking a short cut home 🙁

      • Peter Murphy

        Is that you Luke? Did you reply to my comment? Dont answer just look in mirror

  • amazingthailand

    Some tips for newcoming farangs dont go to high store malls dont eat rice with isaanfarmers daughter dont rent high store condo dont drive motorbike dont cross 2nd road as pedestrian dont take beach road lady boy dont fall in love dont drink too much dont bar fine gogo dont…. stay home

    • pattayhobo

      whats the good of going to Pattaya then .

  • Peter Murphy

    Maybe they look into mirror ,open their eyes and decide suicide is appropriate. Have been to Pattaya a few times and watched what goes on. Most of the foreigners are despicable and in the end have to pay the price.

    • Luke

      That comment is insensitive and out of place on this thread, we are talking about the tragic Death of a french guy, you dont know him and dont know what caused him to decide to end it all, that goes for all Suicides, dont speculate, and defame a Dead person, to suggest that most of the Tourists are despicable is pathetic, and to somehow suggest that people who kill themselves are ” paying the price! is just plain ridiculous, think first before you post such rubbish!

      • Peter Murphy

        Lol