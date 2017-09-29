Dozens of Ladies and Lady-boys have been arrested in Pattaya

Tourist police late on Wednesday rounded up 36 Thai women, 19 foreign women, and six Thai transvestites for alleged solicitation in Pattaya.

The tourist police, led by acting tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, patrolled the Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach and Pattaya Walking Street late Wednesday night and arrested the women and transvestites found trying to lure foreigners to buy their sex services.

Surachet held a press conference at 1.30am to announce the arrests. He said police also searched several spots and arrested 11 teenagers for abusing drugs and seized a small amount of crystal meth. Source: Bangkok Jack