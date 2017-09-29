Dozens of Ladies and Lady-boys have been arrested in Pattaya

By Nnkhiaokam -
8
1669

Dozens of Ladies and Lady-boys  have been arrested in Pattaya

Tourist police late on Wednesday rounded up 36 Thai women, 19 foreign women, and six Thai transvestites for alleged solicitation in Pattaya.

The tourist police, led by acting tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, patrolled the Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach and Pattaya Walking Street late Wednesday night and arrested the women and transvestites found trying to lure foreigners to buy their sex services.

Surachet held a press conference at 1.30am to announce the arrests. He said police also searched several spots and arrested 11 teenagers for abusing drugs and seized a small amount of crystal meth.  Source: Bangkok Jack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • BuddyEdgewood

    The streets of Pattaya are safe once again! (for about 1-2 hours)

  • ken

    They were given a fine of 200B and released where upon they returned to action, what a waste of a country this is.

  • Pingback: Police arrest ladies and ladyboys | SOI-6.COM PATTAYA()

  • Ricksanchez

    Bet fat man boobs LaMomma and his sisters have already sucked everyone of those Ladyboys dry and swallowed what they gave them.

    • Guest

      His phone has been ringing all night: all his ladyboyfriends calling him to get bail money..

      • Joe Strummer

        La Queer talking to himself again with another of his many user names. What a pathetic loser you are to have to go to these lengths to get attention, you Irish scum, hahahahaha

    • Signor

      Telling on yourself La Queer, you immigrant without a country, keep your devious acts and thought to yourself.

  • paul

    army police in pats next 3-day in many bars my nephew been told many are staying closed especially if they got lao or khming staff expect many stories next 3 days