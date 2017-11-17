Donations rise to Bt253 million on Day 17
The public were not allowed to join the run by rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai on Day 17 of his acclaimed 2,191-kilometre run for charity on Friday, while donations rose to over Bt253 million.
The staff of “Kao Kon La Kao” or “Take One Step Each” campaign reasoned that Toon is four sets of running behind the schedule, and public participation could set him further back. The staff are also concerned that public participation would cause traffic congestions on the northbound Phetkasem Road. Toon started his Day 17 run in front of Wing 7 command in a fresh morning without rains. Supporters waited alongside the road to hand him cash. So far, Toon has run over 620 kilometres.
The entertainer plans to raise Bt700 million for 11 public hospitals from his run from Betong district in Yala province to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. Source: Asia Nation