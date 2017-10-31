Flyover linking to Don Muang airport set for demolition

A flyover that links traffic to Don Muang airport is set to be demolished starting November 6th, and replaced by a brand new access bridge.

The Highways Department will close the flyover linking Vibhavadi Rangsit road and the Don Mueang airport from the night of Nov 6 for demolition to make way for the construction of a new airport access bridge.

Montree Dechasakulsom, director of the 13th Highway Office, the closure of the flyover at kilometre marker 24+279 will begin at 10pm on Nov 6. People heading for the airport can instead use the air force flyover and the 1st U-turn bridge (in front of the airport warehouse).

Heavy machines will be moved to the construction site at the 2nd U-turn bridge on Nov 4, at 10pm.

During the demolition of the old flyover and the construction of the new bridge, the outbound Vibhavadi Rangsit road will be closed between 10pm-4am in the night, during which motorists can use two detours on the left. During the day time, the traffic on Vibhavadi Rangsit road will be opened as usual.

The demolition of the flyover and the construction of the new airport access bridge is scheduled to be completed in September 2018.

After the completion of the construction, there will be three out-bound lanes to reduce congestion in front of the airport.

During the construction, people entering Don Mueang airport have three options: enter the airport via the bridge in front of the warehouse; enter the airport directly from the Don Muang Tollway; and, take the 3rd U-turn bridge before entering the airport.

Source: PBS