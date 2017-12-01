Doi Inthanon still covered with a veil of frost
With the temperature dipping daily to 3 degrees Celsius, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai continues attracting hordes of tourists keen to see the morning dew turned to frost.
The rare sight for Thais was on display again on Friday morning. Doi Inthanon National Park director Rung Hiranwong said the temperature was 3C at the scenic Kiew Maeparn viewpoint, 7C at the summit of Thailand’s tallest mountain, and 11C at the park office. Delighted tourists were taking photos of the grass covered in frost and sharing them on Facebook. Rung said 2,122 tourists had visited the park on Thursday, raising the total for November to 23,255. Source: Asia Nation