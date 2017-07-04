Keep your gates closed! Dog owners told to be more responsible after another little girl is savaged by a vicious pet dog

Thai people online urged dog owners to be more responsible after a six year old girl in a Chonburi housing estate was taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Tri Khuntham foundation medics attended the scene at the Ban Suan Ville estate in Muang district giving first aid to the girl.

A video showed concerned neighbors milling about after they intervened to help the girl.

She was only out playing with friends in front of her home when the dog got loose and sunk its teeth into the little girls waist and upper body.

The owner of the dog – a Bang Kaew breed – said he was putting out the trash and forgot to close the gate. He took full responsibility for what happened and said he would pay for the necessary treatment.

But people commenting on the story said dog owners should be more careful to ensure their pets could not get out, reported Thai Rath.

The actual video footage can be found on our Facebook Page.

Source: Thai Visa