Dodgy roads causing problems for tourists and locals

Locals and tourists alike have been kicking up a fuss recently regarding the state of some of Pattaya’s roads, especially one that links Second Road and Beach Road, otherwise known as Soi 13/3.

Unfortunately for locals, the road has gradually been getting worse for a number of years now, yet nothing has been done to solve the problem. Tourists have now started complaing too, saying the some of the potholes in the road are highly dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians.

The Soi stretches about 200m long, but maneuvering your way down the Soi, whether on foot, motorbike, or car, can take quite a lot longer than you would expect.

After the complaints came piling in, and with the increase in accidents occurring in the Soi, the authorities were forced to pay a visit and look into ways to deal with the problem before it gets any worse.

Not only is the Soi dangerous, but business owners in the area complain that the state of the Soi often puts customers venturing into the Soi, therefor harming business trade.

Photos were taken as a full report was made regarding the state of the road to be taken back and discussed with the powers that be. Locals will be hoping that a solution to the problem is found sooner rather than later.

  • Jimmy Goodwood

    Many roads in Pattaya are now full of deep & dangerous potholes. There is a big cost to allowing all these tour busses running around the city.
    There are however some people that are very happy with all these holes in the roads, the people who run tire & wheel shops. Many cars are damaged each day, just from driving around.

  • Troll Killer

    They must have heard that Gumble had already filled all the holes in Boyztown.

  • Ken Anderson

    Dodgy roads.
    Dodgy police
    Dodgy city officials.
    Dodgy beach vendors.
    Dodgy jet ski scum.
    Dodgy taxi drivers.
    I am going to stop now. This list could be endless.

  • ken

    Dodgy road and dodgy Thai males in planet wasteland and you have Thailand.