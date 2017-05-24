Dodgy roads causing problems for tourists and locals

Locals and tourists alike have been kicking up a fuss recently regarding the state of some of Pattaya’s roads, especially one that links Second Road and Beach Road, otherwise known as Soi 13/3.

Unfortunately for locals, the road has gradually been getting worse for a number of years now, yet nothing has been done to solve the problem. Tourists have now started complaing too, saying the some of the potholes in the road are highly dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians.

The Soi stretches about 200m long, but maneuvering your way down the Soi, whether on foot, motorbike, or car, can take quite a lot longer than you would expect.

After the complaints came piling in, and with the increase in accidents occurring in the Soi, the authorities were forced to pay a visit and look into ways to deal with the problem before it gets any worse.

Not only is the Soi dangerous, but business owners in the area complain that the state of the Soi often puts customers venturing into the Soi, therefor harming business trade.

Photos were taken as a full report was made regarding the state of the road to be taken back and discussed with the powers that be. Locals will be hoping that a solution to the problem is found sooner rather than later.