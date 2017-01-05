Dodgy monk arrested for drug dealing at temple

Lue-Armnaj police have reported the arrest of a monk suspected of dealing drugs at Phosila Temple.

Investigating officers detained thirty-one year old Mr Burachat Nilpart (Pra Burachat) in possession of 168 Yabba tablets and 100,000 baht in cash. A search of his room revealed another 75 suspect pills, a gold necklace and a further 110,000 baht in cash.

On December 30, 2016, Pra Suk Sanyamo, an eighty-two year old monk at the same temple reported to police the theft of 180,000 baht in cash from his room.

Other monks believe Burachat to be the suspect and added that he had stolen 100,000 from another monk at a previous temple and had been caught on the premises selling Yabba to young local boys.

Burachat has been taken to the police station for questioning.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team