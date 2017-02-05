Divers search pond for missing car salesman

The search for missing Bangkok car salesman Rattaphum Pimjaisai continued Saturday when police investigators used three scuba divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to search a four-rai pond within a public park under the Chimphli elevated road in Taling Chan district.

The pond search came after people told police there was a bad smell in the area, forcing them to fish elsewhere. Rattaphum went missing on December 20.

A cellphone belonging to Rattaphum, 34, was found nearby while another search on Friday found the man’s black leather shoe. Both the phone and shoe were collected as evidence and submitted for DNA tests.

Saturday, officers found bones in the pond area and sent them for forensic tests to determine if they were linked to Rattaphum or at least human.

Credit: The Nation