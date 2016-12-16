Diver Found Dead With Mysterious Throat Wound

By Albert Jack -
17
2977

At 2.30pm, on the afternoon of December 16, Pattaya police received reports of a body floating in the water 500 meters off Samae Beach, Koh Larn, Pattaya.

At the scene police officers and Sawangboriboon medics discovered the body of a white, western male wearing a black diving suit and flippers. His throat had been cut and, bizarrely, the backpack he was wearing had been tied to a concrete pier-pole.

The unidentified man, approximately 170-175cm in height, was carrying only 1,500 baht in cash in his back pack.

The body was retrieved from the water and has been sent to Banglamung Hospital for autopsy.

Investigating officers admit that, at this stage, they have no idea who he is, how he died or why his body was tied to the pier-pole.

Pattaya police have asked for anybody with any information to come forward and make a statement and for any guest-houses or hotel to report any missing guests.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Coyote

    Obviously caused by a a Swordfish, dont know which kind yet, Machete, Sabre, dagger, but rest assured Inspector Keystone and the Cops are investigating!

  • Coyote

    No seriously, he was killed quite obviously by someone else in the water, maybe another Scuba Diver but not neccessarily, probably using a Diving Knife, check the wound for serrated edges and metal salt corrosion that only a diving knife would have, unless it was brand new, , only question is the motive, if there is one, then you solve the crime, old Chinese Proverb, who benefits from the crime is the perpetrator! there must be money, a capsized business deal, or Woman jealousy in the background somewhere! if the Police have the will to solve this crime they would, but do they? if there is no motive just a crazy Sea Gypsy or something then the secret will lie at the bottom of the Sea along with the Knife! RIP

    • Thomas

      I think killed elsewhere and dumped there to make it look like a diving accident. Not well planned.

      • Coyote

        you try to slip a wetsuit on a dead body, noooo dont think so

        • Rocket

          Yeah hard enough to put a condom on sometimes even with a rock hard stiff one!

      • steve

        have you ever noticed if its a thai body automatically murder if its fallang automatically suicide

    • Pulp Fiction

      He might have been run over by accident and chopped on the neck area by a speed boats prop and the boat driver has come back decided he is bleeding to death and come up with this as a cover up,

    • ken

      Who do you think you are? Sherlock Holmes?

      • Coyote

        Sherlock Ken, the all seeing all knowing, Almanac on Thai Men

    • pattaya_bob

      It was another Pattaya suicide case closed…

    • Beep beep Road Runner

      Yawn ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

      • Coyote

        Bog off Beep Beep Roadkill

    • Rooster

      The sea gypsies live down Phuket way so geographically you are way out but keep guessing the assumption that the diver was killed by someone else was very clever what amazing insight you have a real bright spark you are quite the detective give yourself a pat on the back Coyote.

    • Howling coyote

      Absolute drongo what a load of rubbish !

  • Homebrew

    I have seen the photo, but still cannot believe my eyes.
    How can the water be that clean so close to Pattaya?

    • Sly

      Apart from the mandatory corpse.

  • Thai Boy

    This is a warning. Don’t go diving with criminals or any one has a trust issues.