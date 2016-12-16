Diver Found Dead With Mysterious Throat Wound

At 2.30pm, on the afternoon of December 16, Pattaya police received reports of a body floating in the water 500 meters off Samae Beach, Koh Larn, Pattaya.

At the scene police officers and Sawangboriboon medics discovered the body of a white, western male wearing a black diving suit and flippers. His throat had been cut and, bizarrely, the backpack he was wearing had been tied to a concrete pier-pole.

The unidentified man, approximately 170-175cm in height, was carrying only 1,500 baht in cash in his back pack.

The body was retrieved from the water and has been sent to Banglamung Hospital for autopsy.

Investigating officers admit that, at this stage, they have no idea who he is, how he died or why his body was tied to the pier-pole.

Pattaya police have asked for anybody with any information to come forward and make a statement and for any guest-houses or hotel to report any missing guests.

Report by Pattaya One News Team