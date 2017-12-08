Dispose of old furniture in Bangkok

Bangkok residents can dispose of large items such as furniture, appliances and tree branches at designated locations from December 9-17.

In a bid to ensure proper disposal and curb mosquito breeding grounds, the temporary programme is being organised by some district offices of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). Bang Khen District Office director Somboon Homnan said the items that people could not normally leave for pickup by the city garbage trucks on their routine rounds would be gathered on December 10 from 9am to noon at Suksanti Community in Tha Raeng sub-district.

More information is available at 0 2521 0149, extension 5873–74 during office hours. Min Buri District Office director Pairoj Chanrod said his office would host a similar event on December 17 from 9am to noon at the Perfect Place Housing Estate on Ramkhamhaeng Road. He said officials would also distribute a handbook for waste sorting in households, brochures for dengue fever prevention plus the Abate mosquito larval control product. Officials would also take the opportunity to spray pesticides to control the adult Aedes mosquitoes in the community, he added. For more information, call 0 2540 7175.

Similar activities would be held from 9am to noon at Suan Luang District’s Nak Phasit Community on Soi Rama IX 49 on December 9, and at Nong Khaem’s Soi Mala Community, Hansa Macharoen Housing Estate, Nong Khaem Market and Phetchmonthon Housing Estate on December 10. The approach follows the success of a similar community day held on December 3 by Chatuchak District Office at Klang Muang Housing Estate in Soi Rtachadapisek 36. Many large items were brought in by residents for proper disposal, including old furniture.  Source: Asia Nation

