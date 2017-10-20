Dinner in the Sky coming to Bangkok

For any adrenaline junkies out there, the fairly new concept which involves fine dining whilst hovering in a hanging restaurant is coming to Bangkok.

The move will send high end dining in Bangkok soaring to new heights, literally!

Bangkok is the next destination for Belgian novelty restaurant service Dinner in the Sky, which will raise a crane to hoist 22 strapped-in diners, chefs and waiters up to 55 meters above street-level.

After crisscrossing the skies of more than 50 countries, the company confirmed Wednesday it is coming to a luxury Bangkok shopping mall in December.

“[Dinner in the Sky] will happen soon in Thailand indeed (December 2017 at EmQuartier),” owner David Ghysels wrote.

More details including pricing will be announced later – but expect nose-bleed heights there as well. In Las Vegas it cost USD$290 for a 90-minute, five-course meal and souvenir photo.

Dinner is the Sky is the brainchild of Ghysels and Stefan Kerkhofs. It has been staged in cities such as Paris, Las Vegas, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Shanghai.

Source: Khaosod