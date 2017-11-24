Fancy a dinner in the sky?

The world’s only suspended dinner table is coming to the Big Mango. Tickets for the two months of pop-up dinners go on sale tonight and have been known to completely sell out in 48 hours.

At a press conference in Bangkok today, we learned that Dinner in the Sky — a moving attraction that hoists a platform of 22 diners, a chef, and two waitstaff into the sky to eat dinner twice per night in cities around the world — arrives in Bangkok on Dec. 20 and should serve two meals per night through February (the exact final date has not yet been announced).

At the press conference they announced that the “flights” will take off next to Emporium mall, where a lounge is being constructed so guests can meet, mingle, and have cocktails before their sky meal.

The lounge is also where the toilets are. That’s right, once you get hoisted 50 meters into the sky by a 200 ton crane, there are no bathrooms. Before the event, announcements chime every 15 minutes in the lounge reminding guests to use the bathroom before their flight.

The 4-course meals only last an hour, however, so most people can make it. Don’t worry, if someone really has to go or the weather gets bad, they can lower the platform. The trip up and down takes about 5 minutes and diners wear four-point seatbelts that resemble what is worn on a roller coaster.

The food for the Bangkok engagement is being created by Chef Gaetano Palumbo of the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. Guests can bring their phone or cameras to photograph the spectacular event, but other personal items should be locked in lockers in the lounge.

To reassure those concerned with safety, DITS has operated for over 10 years in 45 countries and they’ve never had an accident or injury. The crane and platform, created in Belgium, moves around the world for different engagements. Though the Sukhumvit run is the first in Thailand and only the second in Southeast Asia (Kuala Lumpur was the first), organizers told Coconuts that they are already considering runs in other parts of Thailand, including Phuket, and perhaps a future run in Bangkok by the riverside.

Since flights are scheduled for 6 and 7:30pm daily, guests will either get a sunset view or one of the sparkling city by night. Tickets cost THB4,990 on weekdays and THB5,390 on weekends, exclusive of alcohol but inclusive of free UBER rides to and from the venue. There are three kinds of meats diners can choose from as well as avegetarian option. Tickets must be booked in advance at the Dinner in the Sky website.

Source: Coconuts