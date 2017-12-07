Despitate man threatens to jump from top of police tower
A man, distraught over the failure by police to locate his runaway wife, scaled a communications tower at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday morning.
As efforts continued to talk the man down, a giant airbed was deployed on the ground beneath in the hope of cushioning his fall if he chose to jump
Samorn dropped his identification card and household registration document to the ground and begged police to find his wife, Krissasna Khambai, 25.
Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station reported that the man had called there in recent days seeking help in locating his wife after she fled home following a quarrel.
It reported that Samorn had filed a formal complaint at Bang Sue police station on November 30, asking police to help.
As of 11am, Samorn Khambai, 43, was still sitting atop the tower, equivalent in height to a six-storey building. Source: Asia Nation