Despitate man threatens to jump from top of police tower

A man, distraught over the failure by police to locate his runaway wife, scaled a communications tower at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday morning.

As efforts continued to talk the man down, a giant airbed was deployed on the ground beneath in the hope of cushioning his fall if he chose to jump

Samorn dropped his identification card and household registration document to the ground and begged police to find his wife, Krissasna Khambai, 25.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio station reported that the man had called there in recent days seeking help in locating his wife after she fled home following a quarrel.

It reported that Samorn had filed a formal complaint at Bang Sue police station on November 30, asking police to help.

As of 11am, Samorn Khambai, 43, was still sitting atop the tower, equivalent in height to a six-storey building. Source: Asia Nation

 

  • Phil. L

    What headline is that, I appeal to your editor to proof read the articles. Terrible English yet again from Pattaya One

  • Glockandspiel

    These lazy, attention seeking, drama queen, cry baby antics of this man is probably part of the reason his wife left him in the first place. Rather than be out working this man threatens to end his life by lazing around on a six foot tower.
    To put everyone out of their misery this man should jump. Alternatively, after deflating the airbed, the Keystones can assist him by pushing him off the tower and filing the case as suicide.

  • Sly

    He can have mine.