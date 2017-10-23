Denied bride’s family to prosecute the groom.

A groom who failed to appear at his wedding because he could not raise the agreed dowry is being sued by the embarrassed, out-of-pocket family of his jilted bride, in Kabin Buri district.

The wedding party was to be at the bride’s house at Khao Din village in tambon Yanree of Kabin Buri district on Sunday. But when the auspicious time of 6 am arrived for the pre-wedding khan mak parade to start, there was no sign of the groom, his relatives or friends at the bride’s house. The day before the wedding, Boonyang Sawatdee, 26, of Sa Kaeo, had gone to the house of his bride-to-be Arunee Jaengkrachang, 24, so they could make final preparations for their marriage. When the groom failed to arrive on Sunday morning, the bride’s relatives phoned him and were told he and his relatives were on the way to her house. So they waited… and waited. Several hours passed and the bride’s relatives tried to contact him again, but he could not be reached. So some of them went to his house to find out what was going on and found nobody home.

The bride’s family later learned that the groom could not raise the money for the dowry. Upon hearing this, the jilted bride burst into tears and fainted. Her relatives said Ms. Arunee and Mr. Boonyang had known each other for six years before they decided to tie the knot. He then asked his parents to propose their marriage. The two families agreed, with the dowry set at 200,000 baht in cash and five-baht weight of gold. The bride’s parents, Chaowarit Jaengkrachang, 48, and wife Sriprapa Phudbomuang said they had paid out 66,000 baht for the wedding party and other expenses. Wedding invitations were printed and handed out to guests. When the groom did not show up the family was very embarrassed, and saddled with the bills, Mr. Chaowarit said. He demanded Mr. Boonyang cover the expenses incurred for the wedding party. His family would file a complaint with police, he said. Source: Bangkok Post