Deadliest California fires kill 31 lives

The death toll from California’s wildfires increased to 31 lives. Thursday while the rescue team used hounds to hunt for victims, making it the deadliest series in state history.

The fires, which began on Sunday, have swept through California’s wine country, leaving thousands of people homeless and burning over 190,000 acres (76,000 hectares) of land.

Gusty winds on Thursday were hampering the efforts of the 8,000 firefighters battling 20 blazes, and weather conditions were not forecast to improve.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced Thursday that the fires have claimed 31 lives, while Sheriff Rob Giordano of hard-hit Sonoma County said his department has received around 1,100 reports of missing persons.

Of those, “745 of them, roughly, have been located safe,” while “we still have 400 outstanding,” Giordano said, noting that the actual figure may be smaller because there are sometimes duplicate reports.

Giordano warned that it was “going to be a slow process” as fires continue to burn and that identifying victims would be difficult.

“Some of these remains are actually intact bodies — much easier to identify, much easier to get things from. Some of them are merely ashes and bones, and we may never get truly confirmative identification on ashes,” he said.

In cases in which bodies have been badly burned, authorities have had to use dental records and serial numbers on medical devices to identify the dead.

The sheriff said that of the 17 people confirmed dead in Sonoma County, 10 have now been identified.

“The youngest person on this list is 57 years old. The bulk of them are in their 70s and 80s,” he said.

As recovery teams fanned out searching for fire victims, evacuation orders were issued for towns in wine-producing Napa and Sonoma counties, where hundreds of people have already lost their homes to the fast-moving infernos. Source: AFP