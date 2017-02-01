Kazakh tourist found dead in Pattaya hotel bed

By Danny Boy -
The dead body of a Kazakh tourist found on hotel bed

At around 11:00pm on January 31st, Pattaya police were called to a hotel bedroom in South Pattaya, where they found the dead body of a Kazakh tourist, along with his Thai girlfiend, who was extremely drunk.

The Thai woman was found drunk, sobbing and lying beside the body of a 41-year-old Kazakhstan man, MR.VIKTOR VART. Police believe that the body had been dead for over a day already judging by the smell from within the room.

The strong stench led R-con@siam Hotel staff to Room No 327 on the third floor to find the naked body of Mr. Vart on the bed with his drunk Thai girlfriend lying and crying beside him.
The room was also found with excrement and vomit as well as several emptied liquor bottles.


Pol Lt Pattanan Somnuan, deputy investigative inspector of Pattaya police station who is in charge of the case, said the body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of the death.

Once all evidence has been examined and completed, police will make a final decision over the cause of death, and only then will any charges be made, if any.

The investigation continues

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    RIP to the victim of a horrid bender.

  • Ken

    Wow, those two really know how to party hard.

    • Jack La Motta

      Die Hard

      • JAY

        LIVE HARD, OR DIE HARD.

        Maybe he fell a sleep on his back and vomited, could cause suffocation.

        • Jack La Motta

          yeah maybe, He crapped and threw up at the same time, that could have been the result of poisoning, a Heart Attack, or he just snuffed it in Alcohol unconscious oblivion, no idea? maybe Viagra with Alcohol and the strain of sex brought on a seizure or Heart attack?

          • taff

            Or maybe she said she didn’t want any money off him and that caused a heart attack ?

          • Jack La Motta

            Or maybe she invited him to meet the family on the Rice Farm in Isaan? O_o

          • NC

            :)))))))))))

  • Jack La Motta

    Borat threw up, crapped himself then kicked the bucket, sounds like poisoning to me, Alcohol poisoning! ” Leaving Las Vegas ” Pattaya style!!!!! O_o R.I.P.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    he shagged himself to death at least he had a good time before croaking it .

    • Jack La Motta

      When they do the Autopsy, i wonder if they will find any Blood in his Alcohol?

  • amazingthailand

    put a quality tourist with a ricefarmes daughter together and you get a Deadly cocktail