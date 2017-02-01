The dead body of a Kazakh tourist found on hotel bed

At around 11:00pm on January 31st, Pattaya police were called to a hotel bedroom in South Pattaya, where they found the dead body of a Kazakh tourist, along with his Thai girlfiend, who was extremely drunk.

The Thai woman was found drunk, sobbing and lying beside the body of a 41-year-old Kazakhstan man, MR.VIKTOR VART. Police believe that the body had been dead for over a day already judging by the smell from within the room.

The strong stench led R-con@siam Hotel staff to Room No 327 on the third floor to find the naked body of Mr. Vart on the bed with his drunk Thai girlfriend lying and crying beside him.The room was also found with excrement and vomit as well a



Pol Lt Pattanan Somnuan, deputy investigative inspector of Pattaya police station who is in charge of the case, said the body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of the death.

Once all evidence has been examined and completed, police will make a final decision over the cause of death, and only then will any charges be made, if any.

The investigation continues