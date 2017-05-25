Dead body found washed up on Pattaya Beach

At around 6:30am on May 25th, Pattaya police and emergency services after a dead body had been spotted washed up on Pattaya Beach, right opposite Soi 10.

The body belonged to a 26 year old Thai man, named Chaiya Hompa.

1 of 3

Medical services rushed to the body and attempted emergency CPR, but it was far too late as the victim had sadly passed away for too long already.

The body was very stiff and it was obvious that it had been washed up onto the sand by the waves. No injuries were found on the body.

The girlfriend of the victim was also at the scene. She told police that she and her boyfriend had gone out to the beach the previous night and had been enjoying a few drinks with friends.

After a short while, they decided to go for a midnight swim. All was going well until they emerged from the water and the victim was no where to be seen.

At first they thought that he had wandered off to go buy some more refreshments and something to eat. They waited until they realised that far too much time had passed for that. They started their search, but it wasn’t until daylight rose that they found him washed up onto the sand.

They immediately called for emergency assistance.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious as of yet, but have taken statements on other bits of evidence. The body was also taken away for a full postmortem.